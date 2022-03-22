Auto auction in Scranton raising cash to help Ukrainians

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how the sale of used cars helped people in Ukraine get the medical supplies they need.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The weekly auction at Northeast Pennsylvania Auto Auction on Keyser Avenue looked a bit different this week. Ukrainian flags and blue and yellow decorations hung inside the bays as car after car was auctioned off.

Anatoliy Pradun from Binghamton, New York, was born and raised in Ukraine before moving to the United States as a teenager. He frequents the auction and asked if it was possible to host a fundraiser as part of the nonprofit Together for Ukraine to raise money for medical supplies.

"In Poland, we are ordering medical supplies, the most needed equipment, the most needed like blood stoppers and even insulin, lots of supplies that we can buy and ship straight to Ukraine," Pradun said.

Jim Gaughan is the owner of the auto auction and says it was a no-brainer to help in any way they can.

"Sometimes the car dealers get a bad rap, but these guys, they're there when you need them," Gaughan said.

In addition to the people who have donated during the auction, several dealers have also pledged their support.

"Some of them even made the decision to pay the $100 for every vehicle they sell to our organization, others $50, some $20, so it just incredible," Pradun said.

Pradun says he was emotional at the outpouring of support from employees and fellow used car dealers who donated.

"Everybody's Ukrainian here today, and I'm so grateful to anybody who does anything for our country."

Pradun says they've already raised close to $50,000 that purchased and shipped supplies to Ukraine.

Join us on March 22, 2022 for a fund raiser to raise money for much needed medical supplies to send to Ukraine. PLEASE... Posted by Northeast Pennsylvania Auto Auction on Thursday, March 17, 2022