MAYFIELD, Pa. — One man suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out in a garage in Lackawanna County.

The fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Rushbrook Street in Mayfield.

Firefighters believe it may have started as a result of the owner trying to start an ATV with a plow on it.