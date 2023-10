Corey Kolcharno pleaded guilty Tuesday to four felony counts of promoting prostitution.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A defense attorney from Lackawanna County has pleaded guilty to charges related to promoting prostitution.

According to the attorney general, Corey Kolcharno solicited sexual acts from clients in exchange for legal services from 2018 to last year.

Kolcharno previously served as an assistant district attorney in Lackawanna County. A date has not yet been set for his sentencing.