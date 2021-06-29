Athletes train despite the heat in Lackawanna County

One of the hottest days to date didn't stop a team of softball players from getting out and training.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Lots of water, tons of heavy breathing, and sitting in the shade, that's how members of the 18U Impact Panthers, a travel softball team, spent their water breaks at South Abington Community Park trying to cool down from the heat.

"It's definitely is tiring, but we kind of look on the bright side and realize that were with our friends, with our team and this is how we like to spend our summer at the softball field," said Morgan Quinn, an 18U Impact Panthers player.

The girls are gearing up to play in a college showcase this weekend.

Coach Brian Sarafinkr says his team trains hard to play in weather like this, but the players still have to be aware of their limits.

"We give them a lot of breaks, for water hydration and rest when they need it. We keep an eye on them for any kind of heat stroke or exhaustion and were very aware of that," said Sarafinkr.

Officials with Geisinger say the best thing to do when it's hot is to stay hydrated, especially for a group of softball players.

"Every 20 minutes a kid should take 20 gulps of water and so that's a good way to measure it instead of saying they have to have half a liter, they have to have so many cups," said Deborah Erdman.

Erdman is the Outreach injury prevention coordinator at Geisinger Medical center in Danville; she says the heat can take a toll on people in ways that they hadn't necessarily expected.

That's why she's offering tips on staying cool when the temperatures reach the high 90s.

"If you're out, especially doing lots of activities get into shaded areas and just keep drinking. Wear light, loose clothing if possible and the biggest and again the biggest number one is just staying hydrated, drink," Erdman said.

According to Geisinger, chills, lack of sweating, and headaches are all signs of overheating.