Athletes honor veterans with 24-hour workout

The gym donated proceeds from the event to Operation Enduring Warrior, which supports wounded veterans.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Athletes in Scranton were hard at work honoring veterans on Saturday.

Members at Steamtown CrossFit on Providence Road in the city have been working out around the clock.

Every hour for 24 hours, athletes get started on a new workout, each named after a veteran - including service members from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The gym donated proceeds from the event to Operation Enduring Warrior, which supports wounded veterans.

Local veterans took part in the workouts throughout the day.

"I think the local ones; it brings the power here in the community. And just to understand that they're not going to be forgotten and you know, the dedication they provide that we want to dedicate them by honoring them," said Earl Granville, an Iraq War Veteran.

This is the fourth year that Steamtown CrossFit held the Veteran's Day 24-hour event in Scranton.