Athletes help clean up flooded gym in Lackawanna County

Athletes came together Sunday to help clean up Ath-Elite Performance Training in Scott Township which sustained heavy flood damage Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, devastating flooding destroyed a training facility, and many athletes who use the place came out to help their coach get back on track.

Ath-Elite Performance Training in Scott Township was flooded with water on Thursday after heavy rain found its way inside.

Many of the athletes who use this facility are getting ready for their fall seasons and are now working as a team to get their gym back.

The owner says he is grateful for the help.

"If they need to take a 5 AM time slot because that's the only time they can train, then I show up at 5 AM. And now they're showing up today for me, which is huge. It makes me emotional," said Jenton Esworthy, Ath-Elite Performance Training owner.

While Esworthy is unsure when the doors will officially reopen, he's confident his athletes will stay committed to their training and to his gym.