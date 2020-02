The altercation happened Sunday in Scott Township.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school board member in the Lakeland School District is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he viciously beat a woman.

John Patuk is accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the face, smashing a vase full of roses over her head, and slamming her head off a hardwood floor several times.

It allegedly happened Sunday night at the victim's home in Scott Township.