Assault in Scranton sends woman to the hospital

Police are still trying to put the pieces together for an assault that has an entire community on high alert.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was late Tuesday night when Molly McCabe saw a man on her street she and her boyfriend didn't recognize.

"We saw a gentleman, we got Door Dash Tuesday night, and when my boyfriend went out to pick it up, there was a guy on the corner. He came inside and said something about it, he's like, there is some weird guy out on the corner, and we didn't think anything of it cause we didn't know any better," McCabe said.

Shortly after McCabe went back inside, she heard someone screaming.

"I heard a kid yelling, and by the time I came out, I heard him say mom and run up the street, and about a half hour after that, there was an ambulance and police," McCabe added.

According to investigators, police were dispatched just after 8:20 p.m. to Robb Place in the city's Green Ridge neighborhood.

Where they say a white man, dressed in all black wearing a red face covering, struck a woman several times on her front porch.

"We heard about it, I guess the day after, the neighborhood was very shocked. It's a quiet neighborhood, a church, a school all within a block here," Brian Walsh said.

Walsh has called Green Ridge home for more than 20 years, never thinking something like this could happen.

"When I moved here, a lot of the neighbors were older and took very good care of me, and as time when on, younger neighbors moved in. There's younger kids on the block as well, so it really has stuck together as a community. We obviously have our issues as well, but it was shocking to see that kind of violence," Walsh explained.

Since the assault, members of the Green Ridge neighborhood association are urging residents to use caution.

"If you see something, say something, contact the Scranton Police. Notify them if you see something out of the ordinary. The bigger the numbers are, the more protection Green Ridge will have," said Roberta Jadick, Green Ridge Neighborhood Association.

Police are looking through nearby security footage from homes and businesses near where the assault took place Tuesday night.