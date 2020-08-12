As COVID-19 cases soar, local businesses worry about future restrictions

As cases rise statewide, local businesses worry state-imposed restrictions will affect them.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf laid out in stark terms on Monday what Pennsylvanians face as the pandemic rages.

There are more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals and more than 1,100 are in intensive care units.

Pennsylvania's numbers reflect the nation: More than 101,000 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals nationwide.

The governor sounded this alarm in a news conference.

"If we don't slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, if we don't do this, the reality is that Covid-19 will overwhelm our hospitals, will overwhelm our health care systems," Wolf said.

The state hasn't said what measures will be taken if we don't bring down the number of coronavirus infections, but there may indeed be more measures.

"Every single county in PA now has a percent positivity above that cut off at 5% and nine counties have a percent positivity above 20%," said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health.

Businesses that have already been hard hit by the pandemic are concerned about r more restrictions could be on the way.

Lisa Harach, owner of Life is Beautiful Salon and Spa, said she is having a hard time staying afloat during the pandemic.

"We still have clients that have not come back to the salon. They are afraid, some are on the elderly side. It's just been a hard road," Harach said.

She is already operating at 50% capacity. That means she can only take one client in at a time. She's making significantly less this year, compared to last year.

"My book would be filled probably from 8 A.M. to 9 P.M. sometimes until 7 at night. Now, I'm out of here at the salon, probably around 4 o'clock," Harach said.

At Frank's Place in nearby Simpson, the restaurant was forced to make a lot of adjustments this year because of all the regulations from the state.

"It was hard because we either had to lay off people or they couldn't come in. We have like 70 employees. So, we only had a small percentage, but we did expand our take out, which was phenomenal," said Kelly Cerminaro, co-owner of Frank's Place.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania over the course of the pandemic just topped 400,000. The total was 200,000 just six weeks ago.