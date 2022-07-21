Arts are Alive in Scranton

A musical theater camp in Lackawanna County has been going strong for nearly 30 years. "Arts Alive" teaches students all about performing arts.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Music, movement, and more is all happening at the Arts Alive in Scranton.

Broadway Theater of NEPA sponsors the program that helps students from the area learn to express themselves through the performing arts.

"I was very into acting and I always wanted to do it and my parents just saw an advertisement for it so they're like let's just sign her up," Brynn Negvesky, of Old Forge, said.

Negvesky and other students spend two weeks at the camp, which is held at the Ballet Theater of Scranton.

They put together a live performance that includes full musical numbers taught by professionals in the theatre industry.

"It's a great experience, so many nice people here, so many nice members, the teachers, everyone is just so nice here," George Malloy, of Scranton, said.

While the kids here at Arts Alive are learning singing and dancing, there are also other life lessons they are learning here at camp.

"Well we always learn to just have one brain, everybody in the company, so learning to work as a team is a part of this, but also its a good opportunity to make new friends and to just learn social skills," Malloy said.

"Being able to interact with a lot of people, getting to know others and making new friends," Negvesky said.

This year's special guest is TJ Capobianco. He returns to program that gave him the confidence to begin his career as an opera singer, taking him from Scranton to the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

"If you are willing to invest in someone any amount of confidence it will not only help them in the arts, but in everything they do in their lives," Capobianco said.

The performance for the show will be this Sunday at the Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic. Admission is $20.