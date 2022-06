The event was held at Covington Park in Covington Township Saturday night.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Ballet Theatre of Scranton's senior company presented Art in the Park Saturday night in Lackawanna County at Covington Park in Covington Township.

It was a free performance, open to the public, and included performances that celebrated the region's natural beauty and artistic endeavors.

Plus Newswatch 16's very own Mike Stevens performed as a guest reader for a rendition of 'Peter and the Wolf' in Lackawanna County.