Mural inspired by pandemic will soon adorn Lackawanna County business

Work on a unique mural project in Lackawanna County is back underway after being delayed by the pandemic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — An artist from Oaxaca, Mexico is spending this week on scaffolding in Moosic making art inspired by something that connected us all this past year: The pandemic.

COVID-19 actually delayed the mural project along Montage Mountain Road and then it changed the art.

"We very much changed the theme of things, we were thinking it would be more of an homage to street art and we started with a very different theme," said Scott Stiner, building owner.

"We thought it was more appropriate to have this type of theme now and certainly speak to the social issues of the day, and Yescka is fantastic at that."

The building's owner, Scott Stiner, connected with Mexican artist Yescka before the pandemic.

Stiner was moved by Yescka's commentary on social issues in his work.

"I was thinking of how to represent these new changes of lifestyle and how it felt to people," said Yescka.

The Mural is kind of off the beaten path and you can't even see it from the road.

But the owner of the building says it's actually in the perfect spot because of what's behind that door.

It's an office where Stiner and staff are developing a new app called Artmatcher.

"We call it, kind of, the Tinder for the art world. So, you swipe on imagery for what you like and what you don't like and the app begins to understand what you're looking for and will match you up with a gallery that has that type of work," said Stiner.

Yescka's work is being added to a growing number of murals across Lackawanna County.

Stiner says he's happy to contribute to the art collection that anyone can see.

"It allows us to see the city in a whole new light and I hope there's more and more of them," said Stiner.