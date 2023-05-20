Armed Forces Day celebration in Scranton

Folks gathered on Courthouse Square in Scranton Saturday morning as part of a ceremony recognizing our nation's heroes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens gathered in downtown Scranton to celebrate Armed Forces Day, a day dedicated to honoring active service members in all branches of the military.

"Since 1747 here in PA, we've had men and women who would always answer the call of our country or our commonwealth," said Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy, acting Commander 28th Infantry Division.

As part of the ceremony, organizers also honored local veterans who paved the way for generations to come.

Congressman Matt Cartwright presented a proclamation to the family of James 'Jimmy' Kuchwara from Scranton.

He was a Marine Corps veteran and post commander at the VFW Post 25.

Jimmy passed away back in March at the age of 73, his family says his legacy will live on.

"It was one of the darkest days for me to watch my brother go when he went to Vietnam. I'll never forget I wrote him a letter, and I'm one of eight kids, and I'll never forget when he came home, he never forgot me for that letter," said Samuel Kuchwara, brother of James Kuchwara.

People who are currently serving hope more young people answer the call and join the service as Armed Forces Day is another way to raise awareness for the other jobs needed.

"In the recruiting world, we are struggling to find young people to join the military, and with that, there is so much opportunity not just to be an infantryman or artilleryman but to be an electrician, a pipe fitter, or to be a cybersecurity specialist," said Lt. Col. Cliff Morales.

This year's ceremony was scaled back a bit than in years past, but organizers made a big announcement.

The Armed Forces Day parade will make its return next year, making it the first one since 2019.