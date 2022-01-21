Area healthcare providers receive federal funds for pandemic assistance

More than $11 million in federal funding was distributed to healthcare providers in our area affected by the pandemic, and recipients are thankful for the help.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — 139 healthcare providers in our area are breathing a sigh of financial relief.

Federal funds as part of the CARES Act were distributed to reimburse health care providers for healthcare-related expenses or lost revenues due to COVID-19.

St. Joseph's Center in Scranton was one of those who applied for the funds and Sister Mary Alice Jacquinot says they received more than $70,000.

"We have prioritized employee retention because that's been key to our success and keeping everyone safe is to have our workforce showing up every day," said Sister Mary Alice.

The money can be used to hire new staff or give a pay raise to current staff, purchase PPE supplies, or any other updates needed in regards to COVID-19.

"The expenses have continued. The shortfalls on the revenue side and the increase in expenses. So that's what we're constantly trying to manage," said Sister Mary Alice.

Some smaller healthcare providers like First Choice Chiropractic in Waymart say this federal funding could not have come at a better time.

"I don't know what we would have done it's hard to you know, it would have been difficult," said Dr. Bruce Warninger.

Dr. Bruce says early on in the pandemic, he lost all of his staff and was running his practice alone and even cut down hours. He's now hoping to hire more staff with some of the $39,000 dollars that he received and be able to cut back on the long hours he's been working to serve all of his patients.

"It's very important that we're able to keep functioning, especially in the rural area we're in. I'm the only chiropractor within about 10 miles and we're able to service the local area here," said Dr. Warninger.

The healthcare providers we spoke with also say they hope the end of the pandemic comes sooner than later.