Area food banks stretched thin

Food banks in the area which supply many of the food distributions we've been seeing since the start of the pandemic are seeing as much as three times the demand.

Friends of the Poor has been doing emergency food distributions each Wednesday since the start of the pandemic. At this week's distribution in Clarks Green, at least 100 cars were lined up two hours before the event started.

Much of the food Friends of The poor gives out comes on a truck from the CEO Weinberg Food Bank.

It was boxed up earlier in the day at a former Walmart in Pittston Township, an emergency location for the food bank. They're rotating locations to prevent infection.

"We don't want to be closed down for any amount of time because we're so busy and we really need to keep operating," said Gene Brady, CEO Weinberg Food Bank.

Volunteers wear masks and gloves and stay six feet apart as they box up food that goes to dozens of organizations in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Some days the demand is double or triple what they would normally box up.

"Chaotic," said Jenny Yuhas. "We never can do enough. Normally, like yesterday, we did 1,500 boxes of food and they needed 2,800."

It's an extra expense, but also supply has become an issue. CEO Weinberg is ordering food months in advance to avoid running out.

"There's nothing we can talk about that would be comparative. This is, because it's nationwide, because it's area-wide, it's worse than a disaster because it's contagious," Brady said.

They don't expect it to let up when the virus subsides since the pandemic's economic impact could last for many more months, but they'll continue to try their best to fill the need at distributions.

"Last week, the first person in line said to me, 'I lost my job, I'm so grateful that you're doing this.' That's what we're here for, to serve the needs of the community wherever it is," said Sister Ann Walsh, Friends of the Poor.