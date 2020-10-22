Area Catholics react to Pope's endorsement of same-sex civil unions

Francis was quoted in a new documentary, released today in Rome.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A lot of eyes on the Vatican as Pope Francis is reportedly throwing his support behind same-sex civil unions.



That would certainly make him the first pontiff to take that stand.

Francis was quoted in a new documentary, released today in Rome.



Newswatch 16 got reaction from area Catholics in Scranton.

Inside the chapel of St. Ann's Basilica in West Scranton, a parish worker was removing burned candles, replacing them and collecting donations left by Catholics who lit them.



Charlie and Rene Wotanis of Scranton came to St. Ann's to light candles for the safety of their loved ones.



"We stop here to light candles periodically. We have a large family and everyone lives out of town, so we have faith,” said Rene.



The couple says they heard about Pope Francis endorsement of same-sex civil unions, making him the first pontiff to do so.



Francis' comments were seen in a new documentary titled "Francesco" which premiered at the Rome Film Festival.



"I think the Catholic church needs to make a lot changes, they need to get with the times. Who am I to say what's right and what's wrong?” said Charlie.



"I don't think anybody's going to be shocked but I think in this day and age, you have to let people be themselves,” said Rene.



Dennis Yanchik is a volunteer with St. Ann's food pantry. Like the Wotanis', he wasn't caught off guard with the Pope's statements.



"It doesn't surprise me. The pope seems pretty progressive on that stand, so I wasn't at all surprised,” said Yanchik.



While he has no problem with what the pope said, he understands other Catholics might.



"I'm sure some old school people might be a little concerned or upset with it. There's always two sides to the story,” said Yanchik.



The Diocese of Scranton says it has not yet seen the full content of Pope Francis' comments in the documentary film, "Francesco" so it would be premature to comment at this time.



Catholic Anne Mullen of Scranton agrees with the others: Times are changing.



"Things are changing, the world is changing and I personally see no issue with it,” said Mullen.