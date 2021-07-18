Archbald shows 'a lot of heart,' as locals enjoy Community Day

It's been a rough week, weather-wise, but it stayed clear long enough to bring Archbald residents together for Community Day.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Arts, crafts, games for kids, live music, and even live critters all could be found on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail during Archbald Community Day.

“I'm so excited,” Sarah Gabriel, cofounder of the Archbald Neighborhood Association, said. “It feels like normal life, and it's just great.”

Along with fellow Archbald resident Kayleigh Cornell, Gabriel dreamed up the Archbald Neighborhood Association while waiting out the pandemic.

"Our goal is to just get everybody together and talk about different events that are possible in the future,” Kayleigh Cornell said.

Now they're hoping to help revitalize the neighborhood – by bringing locals together.

“We really want to bring a lot more engagement and events to Archbald,” Gabriel said.

“Kind of wanted to give back to the community and bring people together in a difficult time, but I mean, we're getting a huge response now,” Cornell said.

The community showed up in a big way. One family offered free rock painting. Pearl Yanick, who started Jermyn ROCKz! with her kids, says anyone can paint a rock and track where it ends up in the world on their Facebook page.

"You just pick them up, you can keep them, you can re-hide them,” Yanick said. “And we watch how far these rocks travel all over the world.”

Newswatch 16 found Bobby Musial, of Archbald, holding paintbrushes for his daughters and niece who were painting rocks.

“The kids love it,” he said, “They gravitated right towards it. Obviously, they’re having a great time.”

Community Day was held around the Gravity Slope Colliery – where visitors could also tour through Archbald's rich history.

"We wanted to show off this building,” Tom Klopfer, Archbald Borough Historical Society librarian, said. “This was the oil house of a famous old coal establishment, called a colliery.”

"The borough hopes to turn it into a coffee shop or an ice cream or smoothie shop. We're hoping to revitalize that whole area,” Kayleigh Cornell said.

Many said they came for both the laughs as well as the lessons – and many hikers and bikers passing through stopped to check it out as well.

Sarah Keiper of Archbald says she saw the event on Facebook and brought her family to check it out.

"We love to bring our kiddo and the doggo and come and socialize,” Keiper said.

Keiper says Archbald is a community full of people who enjoy going the extra mile for one another.

"They have a lot of heart to them, and they know everybody, like our EMTs, they know who you are, and they get to know the people around them,” Keiper said.

And that's why organizers say they want to make this great place – even better.