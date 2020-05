Judge called it "one of the most heinous" crimes he has ever seen.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An admitted child rapist in Lackawanna County has been sentenced to 56 to 110 years in prison.

In February, Lamont Boone of Archbald pleaded guilty to rape and other child sex charges.

He admitted to sexually assaulting four girls for several years.

The victims are now in their twenties.