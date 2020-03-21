Archbald deli hands out 400 free lunches

Restaurant offers a helping hand and free food.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Archbald, Pa.

A restaurant in Lackawanna County offered a helping hand to the community by handing out free food.

Workers at Leo's Delicatessen in Archbald put together 400 bagged lunches containing a ham sandwich, bag of chips or pretzels and a drink, to hand out to anyone who was need of food ...

Food was distributed through a drive-up system to keep social distance.

The owner says he wanted to do his part during this stressful time.

“The community has given us so much I felt it was time to give back,” said owner David Schwartz.