Archbald deli hands out 400 free lunches

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Archbald, Pa.
A restaurant in Lackawanna County offered a helping hand to the community by handing out free food.
Workers at Leo's Delicatessen in Archbald put together 400 bagged lunches containing a ham sandwich, bag of chips or pretzels and a drink, to hand out to anyone who was need of food ...
Food was distributed through a drive-up system to keep social distance.
The owner says he wanted to do his part during this stressful time.
“The community has given us so much I felt it was time to give back,” said owner David Schwartz.
Schwartz says he hopes to give out bagged lunches in the future as long as he can still get food supplies to his restaurant here in Lackawanna County