Easter egg scavenger hunt held at aquarium

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was an easter egg hunt under the sea in Lackawanna County.
The Electric City Aquarium hosted an Easter egg scavenger hunt throughout the exhibits for children to find.
If they found them all, they received a sweet treat from the gift shop at the place in Scranton.
"Kids get to look in and find them in the enclosures. They spend more time engaging with the enclosures because they have to write down the name of the animal on the sheet, so they have to look at the information, and they get a chance to learn and really appreciate some of the things going on," said Morrigan Walther, Reptile Mammal Keeper.
This was the third year for this event at the Marketplace at Steamtown.
