Pennsylvanians anxiously awaiting results

We spoke with voters who are feeling some anxiety while waiting for the results to come in.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Voters in Pennsylvania are on edge, as we still don't know which presidential candidate will take our state.

The wait is on for about 1 million mail-in ballots that remain uncounted.

"I'm pretty uncertain about the whole thing," said Diane Connolly of Swoyersville.

"I'm anxious, and I'm not quite sure why," said Candyce Fike of Harvey's Lake.

"I'm feeling a lot better this morning. I didn't feel all that well last night at midnight when I went to bed," said Joe Evans of Moscow.

And everyone else in the country is anxiously waiting for those results too, so all eyes are on us.

"Pennsylvania's always very important in these types of things, but this year it's exacerbated to the nth degree because we're one of those swing states that it could come down to. I mean, one of them wins it, that could be pretty much it. It's nerve-wracking. It's crazy to think that I live in the state that could determine the next president like it has before. It's cool, but like I said, very nerve-wracking," said Alex Eiden of Scranton.

"Well, there's a lot of votes to be counted. Philadelphia's not in yet. A lot of that area near Philadelphia, Allegheny County's not in yet, so it's still a possibility, it's up in the air," said John Marsico of Dunmore.

Governor Wolf asked Pennsylvanians for patience and stressed that accuracy is higher on the priority list than speed.