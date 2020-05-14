Antibody testing at Lake Scranton Urgent Care

Who can get tested? What does the test look like? What's the purpose of the test?

SCRANTON, Pa. — For the last two months, Lake Scranton Urgent Care has seen a drop-off in the number of patients coming in.

But now that the facility is beginning to offer antibody tests, foot traffic is starting to pick back up again.

"The antibody test determines if you probably had COVID-19 in the past. We look for the antibodies from the virus," said Gerald Coyne, Business Development Officer for Lake Scranton Urgent Care.

The CDC says antibody tests could help paint a better picture of how much of the U.S. population has been infected with COVID-19.

The test itself is just a simple, run-of-the-mill blood draw.

So when should you get one?

"If you feel like you've been in contact with someone who's had COVID-19 or if you've had symptoms that are COVID-19 related. Myself, personally, I had the test done last week because in February I felt ill with what we thought were flu-like symptoms but it wasn't the flu. So I took the test last week and it actually came back negative," said Coyne.

You don't have to make an appointment. Anyone over the age of 5 can just walk in and get a test. But there are some criteria you need to meet first.

"If you think that you've had the virus, you have to be at least 10 days out from that in order to take the test," said Coyne. You also need to either have had symptoms in the last few months or been in contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The results typically come back in 48 to 72 hours.

It's covered by most insurances but if not, it costs $50.

It's not yet known if having COVID-19 means you have long-term immunity from the virus, and the antibody test is not 100% accurate in determining if you did, in fact, have it.

But, it's a start.

"From a personal aspect, it lets you know if you probably had it or not - it's almost a peace of mind. Secondarily, you can donate your plasma to other facilities to help develop a vaccine," said Coyne.

Right now there's not a limit to how many tests the urgent care can do - it just depends on the supply from the lab that's providing the tests.