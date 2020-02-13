Valentine's Day isn't for everyone. The pressure for couples and the loneliness for singles are breeding grounds for anti-Valentine's Day sentiment.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's about to be a busy 24 hours here at McCarthy's Flowers. The pressure is on for people to get the perfect gift for their special someone.

While many people are looking forward to spending the holiday with their significant other, as we learned earlier this week from a Talkback 16 caller, not everyone is feelin' the love.

The hearts, the balloons, the teddy bears -- it's enough to send any single person into a spiral of sadness. That Talkback call led us to ask the question, "How do you survive Valentine's Day as a single person?"

Even just the mention of the holiday is enough to make people nervous.

Some non-singles participate reluctantly. Others, not at all.

But many people we talked to are not only pro-Valentine's Day, but they also want more of it.