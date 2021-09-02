Another snowy Valentine's week

If you work in an industry where Valentine's Day is a busy time of the year, you probably won't ever forget February 14, 2007.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It is the busiest week of the year at Rosette Floral and Gifts in Dunmore. The flowers have to be cleaned and conditioned, and then the arrangements are made.

"So they just came in, mine came in yesterday, as you can see, we're starting. Because it's on a Sunday this year, we're delivering all week," said JoAnn Martarano Rabel, the owner of the flower shop in Lackawanna County.

JoAnn says she will do more than 100 flower arrangements this week, all personalized to what the customer wants. Some will be picked up, but most will be delivered.

"I've never delivered a flower that someone did not spark a smile. You knew you were getting something from someone due to love," she said.

JoAnn says this week feels different than Valentine's weeks in years past. She says because of the pandemic, more people are wanting to shop and support local, and more people are just wanting to show their loved ones they care.

"Because of that, Valentine's Day this year, I feel is a little bit bigger."

And even though it was not a major storm Tuesday, snow the week of Valentine's Day causes some flashbacks to 2007.

"Oh, gosh, 2007 was incredible. I was in business 10 years. It was our 10th anniversary, and we had this promotion going on. So the sky opens up and dumps all this snow on us, and I can tell you that was challenging," JoAnn recalled.

More than a foot of snow fell in the Scranton area that day, and Interstate 81 was closed for hours. But with the help of her husband's truck, JoAnn did not miss a delivery. She says after that year, the snow Tuesday morning was nothing.

"There's no calling off. You have to work, you work through it, and you figure it out."