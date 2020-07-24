Another section of Lake Scranton closing temporarily

Starting Monday, a part of the walking trail of Lake Scranton will close for a few days next week so crews can remove dead trees.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Part of a popular walking along Lake Scranton will be closed starting Monday, July 27.

Pennsylvania American Water is shutting down the section of the walking path from the area near the stoplight along Route 307 to the dam near the water treatment plant as a safety precaution.

Company contractors will be removing dead trees in that area.

That section of the trail at Lake Scranton is scheduled to reopen Thursday, July 30.