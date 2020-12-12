Anonymous tipper helps Scranton restaurants

The anonymous tipper stopped at several Scranton restaurants on Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Downtown Deli on Spruce Street in Scranton is now closed to indoor dining.

The new COVID-19 restrictions took effect this weekend so manager Denise Leppo says Friday was a tough day for her staff.

"Kind of a quiet day amongst the servers know it was their last day working. Nobody was really paying much attention. Someone came in, went up to the counter, and said, 'share this' and ran out the door. We don't know who it was or where it came from," said Denise Leppo of Downtown Deli.

The same mystery person stopped by Eden a Vegan Cafe on Adams Avenue, too.

"I was in the back prepping at the time and somebody had come in wearing a hat, glasses and a mask dropped off an envelope, inside the envelope was a very kind letter," said Brett Stevens of Eden a Vegan Cafe.

The same letter was dropped off at several downtown restaurants: "We wish we could spend the holidays in your company," the mystery Santa writes.

The letter is simply signed: "Your friends."

Inside each envelope was a cash tip, totaling hundreds of dollars dropped off across the downtown.

"We have servers who, three weeks before Christmas, are out of a job. A lot of single mothers, a lot of people who need the extra income. It restores your faith knowing there are people out there who do support us," said Leppo.

Restaurant owners say they're bracing for a rough three weeks as the restrictions continue.

The mystery tips certainly help, but the words of encouragement meant a lot, too.