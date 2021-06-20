Annual Yoga Festival held in Lackawanna County

The festival is the largest yoga event in our area.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The 8th Annual NEPA Yoga Festival was held at Montage Mountain on Sunday.

Nearme Yoga says it's the largest yoga event in our area.

The festival features over 40 classes throughout the weekend. There's also meditation, music, hiking, and inspirational speakers.

Some vendors also took part, selling their handmade goods.

Yogis are happy to be back practicing in person after a year of virtual classes.

"I've just, since Covid, been hungry for community and being able to connect with people, and I love yoga, so this seemed like a great event. Some food, some dancing, some practicing and meeting some other people," said Deanna Sweeney of New York.