The Salvation Army's annual toy distribution helped over 400 families on Friday.

The Salvation Army held their annual toy distribution on Friday in Scranton.

Toys, gift cards, and turkeys were distributed to families who signed up through their Angel Tree Toy Program.

The Matt McGloin Foundation provided the turkeys for the giveaway.

Toys for Tots helped provide toys.

Over 400 families were served including over 1,000 children.