Annual La Festa Italiana 5K

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Memorial Race for James R. Minicozzi started on Wyoming Avenue and looped back around to courthouse square.
The race benefits the Boys and Girls Club of NEPA's Christmas party as well as college scholarships at West Scranton High School.
"It's amazing, not just in honor of him but for our causes it's great causes. Our proceeds benefit the children at the Boys and Girls Club for the children's Christmas party every year, and we opened up scholarships at his alma mater West Scranton High School, which we award to two graduating seniors," said Leslie Minicozzi Galacci, organizer.
This was the tenth year for the race in Scranton.
