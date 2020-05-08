Annual furniture sale this weekend

The sale will help the church pay bills during low attendance due to the pandemic.

A fundraiser for a church in Lackawanna County is happening this weekend.

Saints Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant is holding its third annual furniture sale.

People are asked to wear a face mask and stay a safe distance from others.

Organizers tell us the sale more is important this year since collections have been down a third since march.

"Definitely pays our bills, we have fewer parishioners than we did 2 or 3 years ago, and it just helps the bottom line.Fewer people due to the coronavirus are not coming to church, and therefore maybe they're not sending their envelopes in so we just need to help the church go forward and keep up with their bills," said Lauren Telep.

The furniture sale is Friday and Saturday at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church on River Street in Olyphant.