Annual fish fry in Lackawanna County

JERMYN, Pa. — A decades-old tradition continued Friday in Lackawanna County.
Volunteer firefighters fried up hundreds of pounds of fish at the Artisan Hose Company in Jermyn.
For more than 25 years the company has been doing this.
Folks from all over came out for the popular dinners.
This year they expect to sell more than 1,400 dinners, which is hundreds more than last year.
"Really hurt us a lot last year. I mean we appreciate everyone who did come through the drive-thru, that's what saved us. You know it was a really rough time deciding how much fish to get, what we were doing, and where we were going with it. But it all panned out in the end and we'd like to thank the public for coming out," said Trisha Dabney.
This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the hose company in Lackawanna County.