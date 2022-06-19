Annual Father's Day car show in Scranton

The car show was held at Nay Aug Park and hosted by the Villa Capri Car Cruiser's Club.

SCRANTON, Pa. — For a lot of dads, a car show is the perfect way to celebrate Father's Day.

The Villa Capri Car Cruiser's Club hosted the annual car show at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

There was live entertainment by DJ Donna Diva and plenty of food. There were also trophies and other prizes for those who entered their vehicle in the show.

"It's really generating. I'll tell ya. We have over 500 cars already, and it's a beautiful day. You got kids coming. You got families coming. It's a Father's Day event, so you got father and son. It's fantastic, really fantastic," said Sal Pizzo, Vice President of Villa Capri Car Cruiser's Club.

"We're so excited. My son loves cars and we're here to see them all and have a good time together," said Mike Evans, Archbald.

The Villa Capri Car Cruiser's Club hopes to continue the show next Father's Day in Scranton.