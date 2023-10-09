Annual day of remembrance continues to honor fallen soldier from Lackawanna County

The Sergeant Jan Argonish Day of Remembrance held Sunday carries on the tradition.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An annual event honoring a fallen soldier from Lackawanna County looks a little different this year, but organizers were determined to continue the tradition.

The Sergeant Jan Argonish Day of Remembrance was held at the Jessup Hose Company No. 2 on Sunday afternoon. Argonish was killed in Afghanistan in 2007.

There have been dozens of fundraisers over the years, but this is the first time without a motorcycle ride.

The event featured raffles, food trucks, and music, all to raise money for area veterans.

“Just being together, and I think it’s important for us, and it’s a great day to remember Jan,” said Talia Walsh, president of the Sergeant Jan Argonish Ride Committee. “We always remember Jan, but it’s good for us to get together and do something great for our community and for other veterans who need help.”