SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton businessman Bob Bolus held his annual Christmas Day dinner Sunday at Saint Patrick's Church in Scranton.

Bolus pays for the food himself and invites anybody to come on by.

"Don't spend Christmas alone. Come here and enjoy the comradery. It's not a homeless meal dinner. It's just for those who don't want to be home alone on Christmas," explained Bolus.

Bolus also delivered meals to those who couldn't get out for the holiday.