Annual car show held in Lackawanna County

The car show featured more than 150 vehicles.

MOSCOW, Pa. — More than 150 cars were on display in Lackawanna County.

It's all part of the 11th annual William R. Kramer Car Show at Moffat Park in Moscow.

The event is held in Kramer's memory. He died in a car crash 32 years ago.

The car show helps raise money for scholarships which will go to a senior at North Pocono High School.

"Every year it gets bigger and bigger. The love in this, just in this room alone. Outside, all the cars. It's just beautiful," said Joann Spalnick of Jermyn.