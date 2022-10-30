Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County

A church in Waverly hosted a special event for pets Saturday.

WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase.

The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.

"We love their pets, they're part of creation, and they become so dear to us," said Marianne Meyer, Pastor at Waverly United Methodist Church.

The church asked attendees of the event to bring donations of pet supplies to give to the Women's Resource Center in Lackawanna County.