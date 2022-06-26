Anniversary mass held in Scranton

A mass celebrating wedding anniversaries was held in the city on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Diocese of Scranton hosted a special Wedding Anniversary Mass for couples celebrating their milestone anniversaries this year.

The diocese has been holding this mass at Saint Peter's Cathedral for about four decades now.

After the mass, couples could dine with the bishop.

One couple said this was a great way to make their anniversary special.

"We saw it in the weekly flyer at the church. And we were figuring out how to make our 25th special and then this came along. So we signed up and now we're having a nice celebration and we can share with our daughters," said Peggy and Greg Bompane, East Stroudsburg.

About 150 couples from all over the area showed up to celebrate their special anniversaries here in Scranton.