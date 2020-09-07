Amusement company in Lackawanna County suffering due to pandemic cancellations of fairs

Employees have been laid off and rides stores away as COVID-19 continues to hurt businesses.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The carnival rides at Swikas Amusements remain locked up in garages at the owner's house near Jermyn, despite it being the busy season for amusement companies.



But with the pandemic canceling carnivals and fairs all over, owner Stephen Swikas is sitting at home, catching up on paperwork.



Not being able to get his rides out to families seeking fun is making it not so fun to look at his bank account.



“The company has zero income, we canceled right through Labor Day,” said Swikas.

It's also hurting the guys who work for him.



“[The fairs] started canceling on me, canceling on me, canceling on me, so I did not recall my employees,” said Swikas. "We put everything away and we laid them off and we're now much dead in the water as I see it.”

Swikas was expecting to be at the Covington Fire Company for its week-long fair this week, but volunteers had to scale their biggest fundraiser down to a one-day event.



"It pays all the bills, insurance, keep the equipment running, fuel, new equipment, updated and stuff like that,” said Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Jones.



While the company hasn't been able to use its rides to turn a profit, it has been able to use its food stands to make a little dough.

The Scott Township Hose Company near Swikas' home says Swikas has helped the firefighters there several times, including letting them store equipment in his garages while their new firehouse was being built.



And once that firehouse was finished, Swikas helped build its kitchen.

They invited him to bring his funnel cake stand to their lot to sell those tasty fried treats.



"So, we thought, Steve, right up the road, all the stuff he's done for us in the past, for the fire company, him and his family, we thought why not give back and offer him space,” said Scott Township Fire Chief Matthew Pritchyk. “Maybe help him with his costs because we know his fair season's been canceled pretty much.”



"We were here for four weekends in Scott Township. We did very well, we got great support from our local community,” said Swikas.

The Covington Fire Company will hold its one day fair this Saturday from noon to 6:30 pm