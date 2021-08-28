American Legion in Lackawanna County remembers service members killed in Kabul bombing

13 shots were placed on a table, one for each member of the military who was killed.

MOOSIC, Pa. — An American Legion Post in Lackawanna County paid tribute to the 13 American Service Members who lost their lives in Afghanistan on Thursday.

13 shots were placed on a table inside Post 568 along Birney Avenue in Scranton - one for each member of the military who was killed in the Kabul bombing.

"We're all brothers. It doesn't matter if you're Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard. You're family, and that's how I look at it. We're all family, and that's the biggest thing," said Thomas Benson.