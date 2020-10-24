American Legion feeds community in Lackawanna County

More than 200 meals were given away.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — When COVID-19 changed their plans, members of an American Legion in Lackawanna County decided to give back instead.

The Sons of the American Legion from Post 328 in Archbald held a drive thru pasta dinner outside the building on Main Street.

Anyone was invited to drive up and have the meals delivered to their cars.

The organization was scheduled to hold one of its annual fundraisers Saturday but hosted the food giveaway instead.

"We did a food basket giveaway for the community, tonight should have been our night at the races but because of COVID we had to cancel. So, we decided to give back to the community. That's what we do, we help veteran, we give back to the community and we thought it could be a nice way to give back," said Brian Gilgallon.