'Amazing Race' event held for Scranton school

Students at a charter school in Scranton were able to have a fun day in the sun on Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's been another challenging school year because of the pandemic, but that didn't stop students from The Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School in Scranton from closing the year with a fun, outdoor activity.

"My favorite part had to be when we went to the baseball field and ran the bases," said student Dante Lombardo.

"The Howard Gardner Amazing Race," a treasure hunt-themed event started at the school in north Scranton. Students and their families were given clues as they moved from location to location.

"It's great to finally feel some normalcy after all of this. A lot of the families we have not seen in over a year. The parents haven't been allowed in the building, and we are usually big participants in field day, and we can't this year, so - I thought it was great that they can participate, we can still socially distance and have fun, see everyone. The kids are so excited, they have been remote all year, and so they are so excited to see friends they haven't seen in a while," said Sarah Shoener with Howard Gardner MI Charter School.

The event was designed to promote multiple intelligences, support local businesses, and encourage charitable giving.

It also acted as a "field day" for those students who are learning remotely.

"We went to Gertrude Hawks, Battaglia's Sports store, the library, the cafe, and now here," said student Luke Golembeski.

"My favorite part was the cookie because they looked really good, tasted really good, and we got to frost them, put sprinkles on them, and they tasted really good," said student Teagan Palmer.

"Yeah, this is a super fun, great experience. We have been looking forward to it. We are really excited to do it. It's a great way to involved local businesses and get involved with the school as well," said parent Kelsey Gober.