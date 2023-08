Employees at Visiting Angels in Scranton held a fun event Tuesday to raise awareness for the Alzheimer's Association.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Visiting Angels held a somewhat messy event Tuesday in Lackawanna County to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association.

Members of the public had the opportunity to 'pie' a staff member from visiting angels.

Each pie cost $10, and the group hoped to raise $1,500.

If you missed Tuesday's event, the next opportunity to 'pie' an employee is October 14th at the annual walk at PNC Field.