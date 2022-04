The donation will help cover future costs for possible new buildings.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Johnson College received a major donation from an alum.

Ideal Saldi donated $1 million; Saldi is a native of Jessup and graduated from Johnson College in 1949.

In his career, Saldi started 18 companies at the General Electric Company.

School officials say this is the largest donation they've received from an alum.