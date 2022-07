A school in Lackawanna County dedicated to helping students with dyslexia and other learning disabilities is shutting its doors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A school in Scranton dedicated to helping students with dyslexia and other learning disabilities is shutting its doors.

The dePaul School, operated by Allied Services, officially closed last week.

Officials say the school along the Morgan Highway in Scranton dealt with several problems during the pandemic, like enrollment and space limitations.

Allied Services operated the school for the past 30 years here in Lackawanna County.