Alleged dog dumper charged with cruelty

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman faces animal cruelty charges after police say she abandoned a dog in Scranton.

Security cameras showed a pit bull mix being dumped along Foster Street in the city late last month.

After seeing our story a few weeks ago, a man told police the woman in the surveillance video was Candi Espinoza, 36, of Scranton.

Espinoza was the daughter of a tenant in an apartment he owns. The apartment does not allow pets, and he told Espinoza the dog had to go.

That's when police believe she dumped the dog.