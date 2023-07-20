Pools are all open in Scranton

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison stopped by one of the city pools, where people are finally getting to take a dip.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The outdoor pool area at Weston Field House was full of activity; kid after kid jumping into the pool, families enjoying a typical summer day in Lackawanna County.

With temperatures soaring into the 80s, people were thankful to have somewhere to cool off.

"It's a really nice, hot day. We usually go to the water park, but we were like, let's try an actual pool. There wasn't too many people here, so it's nice," said Riley Heater of Clarks Summit.

"For people that don't have pools at home when it's so hot on a day like this, it's perfect for them to come in and they're free," said Ariana McCloe, Scranton.

Weston Field's pool was the last of the city pools to open for the season earlier this week.

Weston Park, Connell Park, and the Novembrino Splash Pad have been open, but people we spoke with say they prefer coming here.

"I feel safe over there in the deep water, and the kids are there. It's easier for us to get here than go all the way to Connell Park," said Linda Quinlan of Scranton.

Ariana McCloe brings her client here to swim. She says she's glad that all the pools are open because sometimes the splash pad isn't always the best option if you have older kids.

"The bigger kids come in, and they knock little babies over. It's fun for them, but it might not be fun for the older kids, so I think it's good that we have pools that are open for the older kids," added McCloe.

Many of the people were happy to have a perfect July summer day because we haven't had the kind of summer weather they hoped for so far.

"I think it's going to start getting hotter towards September. I feel like that's always our hottest month. It's rained out the whole summer," McCloe said.

2023 City Pool Hours

Outdoor Pools & Splash pads Open Hours

Connell Park Open Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday | 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Weston Field House Open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday | 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Weston Park Open Everyday | 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Novembrino Splash Pad Open Everyday | 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Indoor Pools Open Hours

Weston Field House Adult Swim | Monday – Friday | 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Family Swim | Thursday – Friday | 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM

