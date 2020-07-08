All-American mural dedicated in West Scranton

"Standing here today allows me to look back and think about growing up here in West Side and playing all the sports here in West Side and obviously with the mural, playing football at West Scranton High School. But I think in a way too, when I look at it, it doesn't just represent me, it represents everybody who had the opportunity to play football at West Scranton High School or to play sports in general, so I think it's a great thing," said Mcgloin.