All-American mural adorns Catalano Building in West Scranton

The mural was commissioned by a local artist by nonprofit NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you live in West Scranton, chances are you either drive by or grab a hoagie from Catalano on South Main Avenue on a regular basis.

So you've probably noticed it's looking a little different these days.

"A lot of red, white, and blue. Very patriotic, uplifting. It's beautiful," said Joshua Keiper of Scranton.

"I love it. It adds a lot to the city here," added Scranton resident Frank Trunzo.

"It's pretty patriotic, so I like it," said Mason Hemak of Archbald.

The mural on the side of the building is called "West Side All-American" and it's the work of Scranton artist Eric Bussart.

He was commissioned to do the job by NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, as part of the non-profit organization's 10-year plan to revitalize the West Scranton neighborhood.

The group gathered feedback from residents about what improvements they'd like to see.

Many people said they love the community, but the physical appearance of the neighborhood is on the decline.

"Before, it was a little dull. Look what it looks like now, it looks like a million bucks. Everybody that drives by stops to take a look at it. It's the best thing that could ever happen on this block," said Trunzo.

"I hope they do more. It looks a lot better than just a blank wall, it absolutely does," said Keiper.

The popular deli has been a staple of the west side community for more than 50 years.

That's why NeighborWorks chose the building to be the site of its first project here.

"Catalano's, good people, good family, and of course, the best hoagies!" said Trunzo.

"It makes the building look nice and it's community support," said Catalano owner Paul Catalano.

Neighbors said seeing the American flag and the image of a West Scranton high school football player, who's sporting the number pro football player Matt McGloin wore when he played for the Invaders, provides a nice break from all the negativity in the world today.

"It's tough. Everyone's going through everything, something like this, really brings everyone together," said Nick Cafarella of Scranton.

"It's uplifting. It's good to see something constructive being done with people's time," said Keiper.