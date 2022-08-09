All aboard the Lakeland Express!

A popular fall destination in Lackawanna County is expanding once again.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Before it occupied a mile's worth of track around the Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, this train occupied a lot of space in the Roba family's mind.

"It was literally seven days a week, 10 to 12 hour days, the entire time," said Jeff Roba.

The Robas and crew were able to complete a year's worth of work in just about four months to get the Lakeland Express up and running.

They got a leg up from Mother Nature. The lack of rain this summer wasn't good for the crops at the family's other business, Roba Family Farms, but it was great for construction.

"We really never lost a day's worth of work, which is part of the reason we were able to get this done quickly," Jeff said.

The Lakeland Express passed all its inspections just in time to welcome passengers on board for Labor Day Weekend.

"It's rewarding, to say the least. We put a lot of work into this place — blood, sweat, and tears. To see a project come together, and then to have guests come out and react like that, it kind of gives you goosebumps."

You might also get chills from the breathtaking views you'll take in from your seat on the train: a mountain landscape, fields of flowers, the apple orchard, and starting at the end of the month, the Halloween light displays at night.

When you get off the train, you can enjoy all the fall favorites here.

'We have apples to pick, our cider donuts are back, kettle corn, caramel apples, so you can get a whole bunch of snacks, ride the train around. We have the beautiful fall foliage up here coming in," Julianne Roba said.

The train rides are included with the price of admission at Lakeland Orchard. The place is open from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lakeland Orchard is also looking to hire train conductors. You must be at least 18 and have a valid driver's license. Apply here.