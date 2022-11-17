Advice for staying safe while staying warm

Cold temperatures and record-high inflation are forcing people to get creative with heating their homes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — As winter weather creeps in, people start to fire up the heat inside their homes. Scranton Fire Department officials say this time of year is when they get called out for fires the most.

"Typically, what we see is, number one, we're going to see multiple calls for smoke in a basement, and that's usually related to improper use of the furnace, them not checking it before they turn on the heat for the year," said Scranton Fire Chief John Judge.

Chief Judge says it's very important to have routine maintenance on furnaces and boilers so a fire doesn't start.

"Make sure that the chimney and the exhaust is clear, so that's not backing up into the house, creating a [carbon monoxide] issue, and making sure that the boiler is going to function properly. So, what we see when those boilers do go down if they don't have enough water in them, the next thing we see is people using alternative heating sources."

Space heaters are a quick and easy way to heat a room, but Chief Judge says it can become dangerous if you use too many at one time.

"If you're overloading the circuit, that can also tend to lead to other issues, so making sure that you're reading those manufacturer's recommendations and using them appropriately."

There have already been a couple of fires this year that have started because people weren't using space heaters correctly. The rising cost of home heating oil and propane has forced people to find a cheaper way to heat their homes.

Chief Judge says the dangers could be more costly, and there are other options for help.

"There are outlets out there for assistance, making sure that you're reaching out to those different organizations to assist with heating bills."

If you have questions about fire prevention or safety, you can contact the Scranton Fire Department.